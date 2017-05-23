Manchester Terror Attack: Security ramped up in Sheffield following concert bombing

Security has this morning been ramped up in Sheffield following last night's suicide bombing at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people and left dozens injured.

Armed police are today on patrol at Sheffield railway station in order to reassure the public.

Armed police at Sheffield railway station. Photo courtesy of BBC

Assistant Chief Constable Robin Smith, from British Transport Police, said: “As the public would expect in response to an incident such as this, extra BTP officers will be on patrol at key railway stations as well as on trains around the country.

"Throughout the day, commuters can expect to see additional officers on their journey. This will include both armed and unarmed officers.

“My officers are there to reassure concerned members of the public and we’d ask people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour by calling the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 123."

