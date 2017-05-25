The heartbroken parents of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster - who died in the Manchester terror attack while shielding loved ones - are "devastated" by the tragedy, neighbours have said.

The brave 32-year-old had attended the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena with her sister, Claire, and her 11-year-old niece, Hollie Booth, when the terrorist struck on Monday night.

Kelly Brewster.

Friends and family have told how they believe Kelly's natural caring instincts caused her to shield her niece and sister when the bomb went off and she took the brunt of the blast.

Residents told how Kelly lived in Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne, and her parents - her mum is believed to be called Kim - live on the same road.

Neighbour Irene Mcilhagga said she had been in touch with family members following the tragedy and added: "They are devastated, like we all are.

"They have lost Kelly and Claire and Hollie are also in hospital. It is terrible."

A tribute.

The 75-year-old added: "I have known Kelly since she was a little girl growing up.

"She was always really nice. It is so tragic."

It is believed her parents are staying over in Manchester, anxiously awaiting news about Claire and Hollie. About a dozen floral tributes have been left outside their home.

One read "RIP Kelly. Such a waste of a beautiful life" and another said: "Fly high with the angels."

Floral tributes outside Kelly's parents' home.

Uzma Khan, aged 35, who lives next door to Kelly's parents, said: "I knew her and the parents to say 'hello' to, they have always been nice.

"It is such a terrible shock."

Loved ones have revealed that Kelly, who used to work at Irwin Mitchell solicitors and then for Aviva insurance,.was planning a family with her partner Ian Winslow.

Ian's father John, aged 62, reportedly told how they had been together for three years and were trying for a baby.

Another floral tribute.

He said: "We are all devastated at what has happened. Ian is devastated. Kelly is such a lovely, lovely girl. They were a lovely couple.

"Ian told me that they had just put a deposit down on a house and were trying for a baby.

"We will miss her so much. Ian has a seven-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Phoebe, and she and Kelly were very close, like sisters."

Speaking of Kelly being murdered in a despicable act of terrorism, Mr Winslow said: "Words cannot describe how it makes you feel, it's surreal.

"How a man can say that he has done this for Muslims. He is not a Muslim. He is evil."

Ian Winslow wrote on Facebook: "She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

Salman Abedi.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."

Kelly's uncle Paul Dryhurst said: "Kelly has shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage. The three were walking out in single file, with Claire in front, Hollie behind her, and Kelly behind her.

"When the bomb has gone off the impact has broken Claire's jaw and broken Hollie's legs. They are both currently in hospital having nuts and bolts removed from all places.

"Claire is having a bolt removed from her face and poor Hollie is having bolts removed all the way up her legs."

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the barbaric attack, which was carried out by Salman Abedi. 22 people died and dozens of victims were left in hospital needing emergency treatment.