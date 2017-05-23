Manchester terror attack: NSPCC advice to parents talking to children about terrorism

The NSPCC has published advice to help parents talk to their children about terrorism in light of tragic events in Manchester.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the devastating terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and families of those who have been affected.

“Our advice for any child or teenager upset and anxious in light of this news is for them to talk to a trusted adult, be it a parent, teacher or Childline.”

Children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice, 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk

• Listen carefully to a child’s fears and worries

• Offer reassurance and comfort and avoid complicated and worrying explanations that could leave them more frightened and confused.

• Help them find advice and support to understand distressing events and feelings.

If you’re worried about a child you can contact the NSPCC Helpline to talk to our trained practitioners for 24/7 help, support and advice on 0808 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk