Manchester terror attack: Minute's silence to be held this morning to remember victims

The country will fall silent this morning to remember the 22 people killed in the Manchester terror attack.

A minute’s silence will be held at 11am after suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an improvised explosive device at a pop concert at Manchester Arena on Monday.

The silence will also mark the nation’s solidarity with the dozens of people who were injured in the blast and all those affected, the government said.

Staff and students from Sheffield Hallam University will gather at Hallam Square from 10.55am to observe it.

There will also be space for personal contemplation at the Multifaith Centre in the Owen Building and Retreat at the Collegiate Campus.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The police stand together with all communities in the UK. This is a time for us all to unite against those who seek, through violence and extremism, to intimidate or cause fear."