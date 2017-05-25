A fundraising page has been set up for the family of brave Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster who died while shielding relatives from the bomb blast in Manchester.

The 32-year-old had attended the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena with her sister, Claire and her 11-year-old niece, Hollie Booth, when the terrorist struck on Monday night.

Now a fundraising page has been set up online by her friend Kerry Scaife for donations to go to Kelly's grieving family. More than £100 has so far been raised towards a target of £500.

A tribute on the page reads: "Kelly Brewster - An amazing young woman who lost her life in the tragic incident at Manchester Arena. Her family have not asked nor do they know but let's show our support and give a little to show the family just what a hero Kelly was."

The statement adds that she "shielded herself to protect her niece Holly" who is now at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital "fighting for her life."

"She may never be able to walk again but is still here fighting thanks to Kelly.

"So many lives lives torn apart and hearts broken what can only be described as one of the saddest incidents in history. Let's raise enough money to give Kelly one of he best send offs she deserves and show our support to all her family and friends."

This latest development comes as more friends paid tribute to Kelly.

Chantelle Garrity told how she was expected to be a bridesmaid at her wedding in August and they had just been on a hen party to Portugal a few weeks ago.

She added: "She had one of the main parts of the wedding so it is going to be difficult. We had been at her work on Monday and she was so excited to be going out then just to think that would be the last time I would see her."

Tracy Maycock described her as "kind, loving" and "irreplaceable."

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kerry-scaife?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Yimbyprojectpage&utm_content=kerry-scaife&utm_campaign=projectpage-share-owner&utm_term=4JRXNaVAr