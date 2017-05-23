Manchester Terror Attack: Concern for Sheffield woman missing after bomb blast

Concern is mounting for a Sheffield woman reported missing after the bomb blast in Manchester yesterday.

Kelly Brewster went to the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena last night, where a terror attack killed 22 and left 59 injured, and has not been seen since.

Appeals for information on Kelly's whereabouts have been shared online, with friends and relatives posting about the disappearance on Facebook and Twitter.

It is understood that Kelly went to the concert with her sister and niece but they became separated after the blast, caused by a suicide bomber who detonated an improvised explosive device just moments after the show finished.

Tracy Booth, posting on Facebook, said her granddaughter, Hollie Booth, broke her legs in the blast and the girl's mum, Claire - Kelly's sister - suffered a broken jaw.

She said Kelly had 'shielded' Hollie.

Payton Williams, also posting on Facebook, wrote "She went to the concert in Manchester last night and was separated from her sister.

"If anyone has seen her or heard from her please please can you let us know - her family and friends are really worried."

Posting on Facebook, Chantelle Garrity, wrote: "Please, please, please help find my friend Kelly Brewster.

"She is missing following the explosion at Manchester Arena last night. If any one has seen her please let me know. Her family and friends are worried."

Charlotte Alice Hoyland added: "I know Claire and Hollie are injured but okay. But the family are beside themselves worrying about Kelly."

The bomb blast is being treated as a terror attack.

Details of those killed or feared missing have mot yet been revealed by Greater Manchester Police.