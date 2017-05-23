Manchester Terror Attack: Bomb blast described as 'evil'

The terror attack which killed 22 and left 59 injured at a Manchester concert has been described by as a 'evil act' by the city's elected mayor.

Former Labour MP, Andy Burnham, said: "It is hard to believe what has happened here in the last few hours, and to put into words the shock, anger, and hurt that we feel today.

"These were children, young people and their families that those responsible chose to terrorise and kill.

"This was an evil act."

He added: " We are grieving today, but we are strong. Today it will be business as usual, as far as possible in our great city."

Prime Minister Theresa May, who chaired an emergency meeting of the Government's Cobra committee this morning, is expected to travel to Manchester later today.

She described the terror attack as 'appalling'.

A investigation is underway to determine whether the suicide bomber responsible for the attack was acting alone or as part of a wider network.

The attack has been condemned by world leaders, with US President Donald Trump branding the attackers 'evil losers'.

He said: "I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims.

"We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom."

Mr Trump said 'many young, beautiful, innocent people' had been 'murdered by the evil losers in life'.

He added: "I won't call them 'monsters', because they would like that term. They would think that a great name.

"I will call them from now on 'losers', because that is what they are."

Mr Trump said civilised societies should have 'no tolerance' for continued bloodshed of this kind.

"The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever," he said.

"This wicked ideology must be obliterated and I mean completely obliterated."

German chancellor Angela Merkel said: "It is incomprehensible that someone could make use of a joyful pop concert to bring death to so many people or inflict serious injury on them.

"This apparent terrorist attack will only strengthen our determination to keep acting together with our British friends against those who plan and carry out such inhuman deeds.

"I assure people in Britain: Germany stands by your side."

French president Emmanuel Macron said: "My thoughts are with the British people, the victims and those close to them. We are fighting together against terrorism."

The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said: "It was with great sadness and profound shock that I learnt of the brutal attack that struck Manchester.

"It breaks my heart to think that, once again, terrorism has sought to instil fear where there should be joy, to sow division where young people and families should be coming together in celebration.

"I would like to convey my deepest sympathies to Prime Minister May and to the British people.

"Today we mourn with you. Tomorrow we will work side by side with you to fight back against those who seek to destroy our way of life.

"They underestimate ours and your resilience, these cowardly attacks will only strengthen our commitment to work together to defeat the perpetrators of such vile acts."

French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, said: "The most cowardly form of terrorism has struck once more, targeting, as it did in Paris more than a year ago, a concert venue, aimed specifically and knowingly at very young girls gathered together for a moment of celebration and joy.

"In the wake of this abominable crime, I would like to express my sadness, the solidarity of the French people and unwavering friendship to Mancunians and all British people."