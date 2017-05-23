Manchester Terror Attack: Armed police at train stations in wake of bomb blast in Manchester

Armed police officers are patrolling train stations across the region today in the wake of last night's terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester.

Assistant Chief Constable Robin Smith, from British Transport Police, said: "Officers from British Transport Police continue to support colleagues from Greater Manchester Police with the major incident at Manchester Arena.

“We were first called at around 10.35pm yesterday and a number of our officers remain on scene assisting our emergency services partners.

“As the public would expect in response to an incident such as this, extra BTP officers will be on patrol at key railway stations as well as on trains around the country. Throughout the day, commuters can expect to see additional officers on their journey. This will include both armed and unarmed officers.

“My officers are there to reassure concerned members of the public and we’d ask people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour by calling the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 123.

“Until known otherwise, police are treating this as a terrorist incident. Incidents such as this will undoubtedly shock the nation, however, it is essential we stand together in unity against those who try to disrupt our lives."

Manchester Victoria station is closed this morning.

Train company Northern has published a revised timetable for services to and from Manchester.

Rob Warnes, Performance and Planning Director at Northern, said: “Manchester Victoria will remain closed on Tuesday as British Transport Police and Greater Manchester Police continue their investigation.

“We have worked to provide as many services as possible on Tuesday, though all services may be subject to short notice cancellations and delays as we strive to keep people on the move.”

"Northern will operate services on the following routes to replace those which would normally call at Manchester Victoria - Huddersfield – Stalybridge; Wigan – Salford,via Atherton; Leeds – Rochdale; Blackpool – Manchester Oxford Road; Clitheroe - Bolton – Blackburn; and Kirby – Wigan.

"Northern is also working to provide a limited bus service between Rochdale and Manchester, but the details are yet to be confirmed.

"Normal services will run into and out of Manchester Piccadilly to and from all south Manchester destinations. In addition the following services will operate as normal - Blackpool – Bolton – Manchester Piccadilly – Manchester Airport; Southport – Bolton – Manchester Piccadilly – Manchester Airport; and Liverpool – Manchester Piccadilly – Manchester Airport; Preston – Manchester Piccadilly - Hazel Grove.

Mr Warnes added: “The thoughts of everyone at Northern are with those affected by last night’s horrific incident and we ask all our customers to show patience and understanding as we work with colleagues across the industry to deliver as strong a rail service as possible."