Manchester Arena terror attack: What we know so far

Here is what we know following the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena that targeted young concert-goers:

* Greater Manchester Police have reportedly stopped passing information to the US on the investigation into the Manchester suicide bombing after a series of leaks to American media.

* Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated an improvised explosive device killing 22 people, including himself, and injuring up to 64. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

* Abedi’s brother Ismail is one of eight people who remain in custody after a string of raids across Manchester and the West Midlands area.

* The terrorist’s father Ramadan Abedi and other brother Hashim - who is believed to have been aware of all the details of the attack - have been arrested in Tripoli, Libya.

* A minute’s silence will be held at 11am on Thursday in remembrance of those who lost their lives or were affected by the attack.

* The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall on Thursday morning.

* The UK threat level has been raised to “critical” and almost 1,000 military personnel have been deployed around the country, including to key sites such as Parliament, Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.

* Cheshire Police confirmed that one of its female officers died while off-duty at the concert but have not named her.

* The explosion took place at Manchester Arena on Monday evening as people began streaming from the doors after a show by American singer Ariana Grande.

* Grande’s upcoming gigs at the O2 in London have been cancelled.