Man who fell from Sheffield city centre tram bridge dies from his injuries

The man who fell from a Sheffield city centre tram bridge close to Ponds Bridge last month has died from his injuries.

Ali Hussan, 37, jumped from the bridge overlooking Park Square roundabout around 5.45pm on Wednesday, March 29.

Ali Hussan (s)

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and died one week later on Wednesday, April 5.

Mr Hussan had been battling depression and bipolar disorder and was admitted to Northern General Hospital on Tuesday, March 28 after showing "suicidal tendancies".

He was then released from hospital at 9am the following day.

A number of roads were closed in the surrounding area following the incident and reopened at 6.35pm, with the exception of Commercial Street that remained closed until 7.30pm.