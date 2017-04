A man who died in a house fire in Leeds yesterday has been named as 42-year-old Lindsay Farquharson.

A post mortem examination has revealed Mr Farquharson, died as a result of smoke inhalation after the blaze broke out in the house on Harehills Lane in the early hours of yesterday.

A 28-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, remains in custody.

She was being questioned about the remains of a cannabis farm found inside the house.