Man tried to drive off with dog 'lodged underneath' his car after Sheffield crash

A driver tried to flee the scene after 'hitting a dog' with his car in Sheffield in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Witnesses watched on in shock as the driver reportedly crashed into the dog on City Road at around 1am, trapping her underneath.

Animal rescue charity, South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance, said that the Husky, Jessie, was lodged underneath the car as the driver tried to flee the scene.

However, the driver was unable to escape as kind-hearted members of the public tried to lift the car and free the dog.

Despite the best efforts of passers-by, Jessie was left with a broken back after the crash and was later put down.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "We are trying to locate the driver of a car which ran over a Husky Dog.

"The dog was trapped under the car but the driver didn't want to stay around, he got back in the car and tried to continue driving but she was lodged underneath.

"Thanks to the intervention of members of the public an attempt was made to lift the car but eventually a jack was used to get her out.

"The driver didn't wait for the arrival of the Police, and drove off.

"Unfortunately because of this uncaring driver's action Jessie suffered multiple injuries including a broken back and she had to be euthanised."

The charity are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch with police by contacting 101 and quoting incident number 76 of July 30.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.