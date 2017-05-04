Man suffers broken eye socket in attack

A man suffered a fractured eye socket when he was the victim of an unprovoked attack at a Halloween party.

Lawrence Pearson and Jamie Vickers were spared jail over the violence at the Last Orders pub in Featherstone on October 29 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Pearson and the man initially had an “amicable” conversation before he suddenly struck him in the face. The victim was knocked unconscious.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the man’s friend asked a barman to call an ambulance but was punched by Vickers when he went to help. He fell to the ground and was also knocked unconscious.

The first victim then regained consciousness but was attacked again by Vickers when he got up to help his friend on the ground. Both men needed hospital treatment.

The victim of Vickers’ first attack suffered a cut to his face and a fractured eye socket.

Pearson, 25, of Lea Lane, Featherstone, pleaded guilty to one offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Vickers, 24, of Clayton Court, Featherstone, admitted two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lawyers for both defendants handed references to the court describing them as hard-working men with responsibilities. Pearson was given a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £375 compensation.

Vickers was given a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, plus 300 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1,125 compensation.