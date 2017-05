A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Leeds.

Firefighters were called to the home in Cross Hills Drive, Kippax, at around 6.30am this morning (Tuesday).

One man inside suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics.

Crews from Garforth, Kippax, Castleford and Killingbeck were called to the scene after a bedroom caught fire in the home.