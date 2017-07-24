Man stabbed in front of trendy Leeds bar

Have your say

A man has been stabbed in front of horrified revellers at a popular Leeds bar.

The victim, who is believed to be a doorman, was attacked with a knife outside The Alchemist on Greek Street on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old suffered a serious stab wound, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the venue but was detained by police.

An eyewitness who was partying in the bar said that customers were evacuated from the venue following the distressing attack.

Armed police and scenes of crime officers were seen in the vicinity of Greek Street after the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police were called to reports of an assault on Greek Street, Leeds at around 11.15pm on Saturday night.

"Officers attended and found a 30-year-old male with a stab wound. He sustained a serious injury that is not believed to life-threatening.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody."