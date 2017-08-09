Man sought over quad bike offences in South Elmsall

Police have issued this image of a man they wish to trace following reports of a quad bike being ridden on the pavement in South Elmsall near Wakefield.

Officers are investigating reported offences in Barnsley Road between 9pm and 9.30pm on July 21.

Sergeant Dave Lockwood, of the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are fully aware of the disruption anti-social riding on off road bikes has been causing in communities in the South East of the district and have been taking action against offenders over the course of the year.

“Our own off road Matrix officers have been investigating a report of a person riding a quad on the pavement on Barnsley Road and we would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the report.

“Anyone who can identify him, or assist our enquiries is asked to contact PC 6487 Craig Steel of the Wakefield Off Road Motorcycle Team on 101.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”