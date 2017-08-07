Man sought after woman sexually assaulted on Leeds bus

Police have today released these CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on a bus in Leeds.

The victim, a woman aged in her 60s, was travelling on the number 36 bus from Leeds city centre bus station towards Ripon, when a man she was sat next to sexually assaulted her.

The victim got off the bus and the suspect is thought to have stayed aboard, before getting off in Harrogate.

Detective Inspector Susan MacLachlan, of Leeds Safeguarding, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim and our enquiries are continuing.

“We are liaising with North Yorkshire Police and would appeal for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.

“I would also ask for the man pictured or anyone who recognises him to get in contact with officers, as he may have information to help with the investigation.”

The incident occurred at around 11.40am on July 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170341181.