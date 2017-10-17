Man killed when car crashed into lamppost in West Yorkshire

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a lamppost in West Yorkshire.

The 55-year-old was the driver of a black Volkswagen CC which crashed in the village of Shelley at around 6.40pm yesterday (Monday).

It had been travelling along Huddersfield Road in the direction of Skelmanthorpe at the time of the collision

Police today said that the car had crashed at the junction with Westerley Way.

A spokesman said: "The driver, a 55-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to get in contact with police."

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101, quoting reference 13170481227.