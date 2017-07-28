Man jailed for 15 years after attacking girlfriend with boiling kettle

A man who threw a kettle of boiling water over his girlfriend has been jailed for 15 years.

The woman suffered burns to 12% of her body and will be left with permanent scarring after she was attacked by Fiston Onyumbe, 32.

She told police he repeatedly punched her in the face, strangled her and poured the scalding liquid over her as part of an attempt to interrogate her.

She tried to jump out of a first-floor window to escape, but was dragged back upstairs, where Onyumbe seemed to be hiding her under a duvet when police arrived at his flat in Tottenham, north London.

The Old Bailey heard that she suffered bruising, facial and spinal fractures, and has been left unable to sleep following the attack on January 21.

Onyumbe admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the attack at an earlier hearing.

Jailing him for 15 years with a further five years on licence, Judge Paul Dodgson said: “There is a significant risk that any partner in a relationship with you could be subject to serious harm.”

The court heard that Onyumbe had been described as “calculating and callous” in a pre-sentence report, while the judge told him: “I am quite satisfied you are dangerous within the meaning of the act.

“There was a significant degree of pre-meditation in boiling the kettle, then going into the kitchen before returning with it.

“This deliberate choice to throw a kettle full of boiling water over her was a deliberate causing of more harm than was necessary in the commission of the offence.”

Onyumbe was told he will serve a minimum of 10 years in prison before he will be considered for parole. He received concurrent sentences of two months and eight months after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm and assault by beating.