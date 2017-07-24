Man in critical condition and woman arrested after 'serious assault' in Leeds city centre

A man is in a critical condition after suffering a serious head injury in a Leeds city centre attack.

A woman has been arrested as police investigate what they describe as a "serious assault" on Great George Street yesterday.

Officers were called at around 8.30pm following a report that a 44-year-old man had sustained a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police said.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody."

The crime scene remains in place as officers continue to inspect the area.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, or were witnesses, to call them on 101 and quote log number 1683 of July 23. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.