Man hurls hot water over woman walking through West Yorkshire park

A woman walking through a West Yorkshire park had hot water thrown over her in broad daylight.

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for information after receiving a report that a woman walking on Cannonball Hill in Thornes, Wakefield, had hot water thrown over her.

The attack happened on Tuesday, May 2 between 2 and 3pm.

The perpetrator is described as wearing a black hooded top with the hood pulled up, black jogging bottoms and of a tall lanky appearance.

If you have any information call 101 with crime reference number 13170198892 for the attention of PC Tinker.