Man hit by car and attacked with hammer in serious West Yorkshire assault

A police appeal has been launched after a 23-year-old man was hit with a car and then attacked with a hammer.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the serious assault in Dalton in the early hours of Monday.

The incident happened between 12.15am and 12.45am when the victim, a 23-year-old man, was walking along Cow Heys.

The victim was walking on the footpath, when a grey Volkswagen Golf mounted the curb and hit the victim.

The driver of the vehicle and another man then got out of the car and struck the victim with a hammer.

The suspects then returned to the car before making off.

Detective Inspector Ian Thornes, of Kirklees CID, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we would appeal for anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information to please get in touch with police.

"I would also appeal for anyone who saw a grey Volkswagen Golf driving in the area at around the time of the incident, or knows who owns the vehicle, to please come forward."

Anyone with information should contact PC 2827 Bonnie Bore at Kirklees CID by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13170218315.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.