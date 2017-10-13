Man held on suspicion of attempted murder after drive-by style shotgun attack in Leeds

Have your say

Detectives investigating a shooting in a drive-by style Leeds have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two men were injured when a shotgun was fired from one car at another in Maud Avenue, Beeston.

Police said it was fired twice from a black BMW after it pulled alongside a Toyota Yaris at around 11pm on Wednesday.

The two victims suffered minor injuries, including a pellet wound to the hand, in the shooting.

A 24-year-old man was arrested as part of a planned firearms operation at an address in Beeston at 3.30am today (Friday).

West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting crime number 13170472763.