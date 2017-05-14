Man found seriously injured outside Leeds address

Police are trying to trace a suspect seen fleeing the scene, after a man was found seriously injured outside an address on Beeston Road.

It is believed that the 40-year-old man was assaulted by another male.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene. He taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, is believed to have fled the area on foot, discarding clothing as he did so, after the incident around 10.26am today.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or may have seen him leaving.

The area remains cordoned off as officers continue their enquiries.

Call Leeds District CID via 101.