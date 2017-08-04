Man found injured in Doncaster car park

Have your say

A car park in Doncaster was cordoned off by the police after a man was found injured.

Officers were called to a car park close to Ledger Way and Sandall Beat Woods, Sandall Beat, at around 6.30pm on Monday following concerns for a man found bleeding.

He was taken to hospital, where he is now recovering.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The man was injured, however there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his injuries and he is now recovering in hospital."