Man found injured in Doncaster car park

A car park in Doncaster was cordoned off by the police after a man was found injured.
Officers were called to a car park close to Ledger Way and Sandall Beat Woods, Sandall Beat, at around 6.30pm on Monday following concerns for a man found bleeding.
He was taken to hospital, where he is now recovering.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The man was injured, however there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his injuries and he is now recovering in hospital."
