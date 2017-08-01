Man fighting for life after attack in Rotherham

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack which left another man fighting for life.
The 25-year-old was quizzed over an attack on a 47-year-old in Bear Tree Road, Parkgate, at 2pm om Saturday afternoon.
He was later released while investigations continue.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A 47-year-old man sustained suspected life threatening injuries in the incident. He currently remains in hospital."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
