Man fighting for life after attack in Rotherham

Have your say

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack which left another man fighting for life.

The 25-year-old was quizzed over an attack on a 47-year-old in Bear Tree Road, Parkgate, at 2pm om Saturday afternoon.

He was later released while investigations continue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A 47-year-old man sustained suspected life threatening injuries in the incident. He currently remains in hospital."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.