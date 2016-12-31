Man dies after incident at leisure centre

A man has died following an incident at Huddersfield Leisure Centre this morning.

The centre remains closed and enquires are ongoing but West Yorkshire Police said the circumstances were not thought to be suspicious.

A spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Huddersfield Leisure Centre in Spring Grove Street shortly after 8am this morning following reports of a concern for safety.

"Officers attended and a 23-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene. There are not thought to be suspicious circumstances at this time and enquiries are ongoing."