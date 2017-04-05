Man dies after crash near Otley

A man has died after a serious multi-car crash near Pool-in-Wharfedale this morning.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on the B6161 near the Leathley Lane junction.

Five cars were involved in the accident at around 8.30am.

A woman also suffered chest and back injuries.

Several road closures are in place in the area while emergency crews attend the scene and an initial collision investigation is carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference NYP-05042017-0076.