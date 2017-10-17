Search

Man died at scene after motorbike crashed into skip in Bradford

The crash happened in Moorside Road, Fagley. Picture: Google
A motorbiker has died after crashing into a skip while riding through Bradford last night.

West Yorkshire Police said the 27-year-old man had received medical attention, but was was pronounced dead at the scene in Fagley a short time later.

He had been riding a silver Aprilla 125cc motorbike along Moorside Road when it collided with skip at around 11.45pm.

The crash happened close to the junction with Wood View Drive as the motorbike travelled towards Harrogate Road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the motorbike beforehand is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log reference 2441 of 16 October.

