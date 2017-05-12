Man detained after knife scare at flats in Leeds

A police operation was launched late last night following reports of a man with a knife in the grounds of flats in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police received a number of calls shortly before 11pm about the man in Lincombe Drive, Gledhow.

Officers were sent to the area while the police helicopter was also scrambled.

A police spokesman said a flat in nearby Lincombe Rise was then “contained” until the incident was “safely concluded” just before 2am, with a man being detained and taken for a mental health assessment.