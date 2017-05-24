Man charged with possessing offensive weapon at vigil for Manchester victims

A man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon after police made an arrest at a vigil for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

Julian Blake, 39, has also been charged with resisting or obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty and three offences of possessing a sharp or pointed article in public, West Midlands Police said.

Blake, of no fixed address, has been remanded into police custody and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A candle-lit vigil in the city's Victoria Square was cut short on Tuesday after a man started shouting, as around 1,000 people paid their respects to the victims of Monday's atrocity.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson - who attended the vigil in an official capacity - later tweeted: "Grateful to officers using initiative tonight. Safe not sorry."