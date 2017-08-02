Man attacked in front of wife and daughter in Sheffield city centre

A man was rushed to hospital with head injuries after he was attacked in front of his wife and daughter in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said the 44-year-old was the subject of an 'unprovoked attack' in Barker's Pool at around 12.55am on Sunday, July 23.

He was due to get into a taxi with his wife and daughter when a couple approached them and claimed the taxi was for them.

The family stepped aside but the man was punched and hit his head on the pavement as he fell to the ground.

Detective Constable Garry Glasgow explains: “The woman reportedly told the family that the taxi was for her and as such, they stepped aside. A man following closely behind her is then said to have punched the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

“He was taken to hospital where his injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening. He was discharged from hospital last week after being treated for head and facial injuries.

“This appears to have been an unprovoked attack and I’d like to ask anyone who may have seen what happened or who has any information to please contact us.

“Tramlines was on during Saturday and as a result, the city centre was extremely busy into the early hours of Sunday morning when the incident occurred.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but remain keen to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward.

“If you saw what happened, or have any information that you think could help, including potential video footage, please call."

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 63 of JUly 23.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.