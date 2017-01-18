Man arrested over Leeds bomb scare 'hoax'

Police have made an arrest after confirming today's Leeds bomb scare was a hoax.

A 35-year-old man is in custody over the incident, which saw roads closed around Victoria Gate this morning after a suspicious package was spotted being placed on Harewood Street.

Army disposal experts were called before the item was declared safe, but hundreds of residents and shoppers had to be evacuated in the meantime.

Leed district commander Chief Supt Paul Money said:

"We always treat any incident of this nature very seriously, and this morning we quickly put appropriate measures in place to keep people safe while this incident was dealt with.

"Clearly this caused significant disruption to people living and working in the city centre and to local businesses and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and support during this incident. We would also like to recognise the work of our key partner agencies, particularly the army bomb disposal team, in bringing today's incident to a swift and safe conclusion.

"Enquiries have led to the arrest of a suspect and we hope people can take suitable reassurance from that development as we continue to progress the investigation."