Man arrested over death of University of Leeds graduate ran over by his own car

Murder squad detectives have arrested a 21-year-old man after an ex-Royal Navy officer was run over by his own car by burglars.

Mike Samwell, 35, who was a University of Leeds graduate, confronted intruders who broke into his home as he slept upstairs with his wife, Jessica, at about 3am on Sunday.

He was found badly injured in a parking area at the rear of the house in the Chorlton-cum-Hardy area of south Manchester and died little more than an hour later in hospital after being run over by his black Audi S3.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on Monday said said they had arrested a suspect.

Detective Superintendent Jon Chadwick from GMP's Serious Crime Division said: "We have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with Mike Samwell's senseless murder.

"Our investigation is still in its early stages and we are still appealing for the public to help us.

"My thoughts continue to be with Mike's family and friends at this devastating time."

The man is being held on suspicion of murder, police said.

Mr Samwell had gone downstairs to investigate after being woken by a loud bang. He went to the back of the property where loud shouting was heard and his body was found after being apparently hit by the car as it sped away.

The Audi sports coupe was found badly damaged and abandoned three miles away in Whitby Avenue in the Ladybarn area of the city.

Mr Samwell trained as a naval officer at Britannia Royal Naval College in Devon and spent around a decade in the senior service before leaving in 2014.

His wife and family have been left "devastated" by his death, police said.

Reports on Monday said Jessica Samwell, an accountant, had witnessed the incident in which her husband was killed.

Her husband graduated from the University of Leeds before working in a number of roles for the Royal Navy, including on board a nuclear attack submarine as a weapons officer, according to his LinkedIn page.

Since leaving the forces he had worked as a programme manager for engineering firm Atkins in Warrington, Cheshire.

An Atkins spokesman said: "This is a tragic event and our thoughts go out to Mike's family, friends and colleagues. We will support the family in any way we can."