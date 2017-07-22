Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager shot on Sheffield street

A man has been arrested after a teenager was shot in Sheffield yesterday afternoon.

At around 5.20pm on Friday 21 July, emergency services received calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been shot in Longley Avenue West.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

At around 5.25pm today, police tweeted to say that a man had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently in police custody.