Man arrested after woman found with stab wounds in Bradford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found with serious stab wounds in Bradford.

The woman, who is in her 20s, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Officers were called to Idle Road at about 11.20pm yesterday following a report of a disturbance. On arrival they found the woman with stab wounds.

A 32-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiries Team is investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident, but I would ask anyone with information which may assist the investigation to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13170357042.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”