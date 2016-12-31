Man arrested after police officer shot at in city centre

Detectives investigating an incident in which a police officer and member of the public were shot at in Bradford have made further arrests today (Saturday).

As part of their continuing enquiries, officers have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and he is currently in custody.

The Bradford man was arrested from a car in Great Horton Road, Bradford, earlier today.

Three other men, all from Bradford, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are currently in custody.

Enquiries are continuing to trace a further man who officers want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Another 21 year old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13160757038 or log 252 of the 25 December or to report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.