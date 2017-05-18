Man arrested after indecent exposure report near Leeds school

An arrest has been made after reports that a man indecently exposed himself outside a Leeds school.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following an incident near to Whitecote Primary School, Bramley, yesterday morning. He is currently in custody.

"We are aware that the incident attracted interest in the community and we would like thank everyone who contacted us with information."

Police were called to a ginnel near the school at around 10.30am yesterday.