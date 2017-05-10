Man and woman held over spate of armed raids in Leeds

A man and woman are being quizzed today over a spate of armed robberies in Leeds.

They were arrested by armed officers from West Yorkshire Police in a pre-planned operation in South View Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, yesterday afternoon.

A 25-year-old Leeds man is being held on suspicion of armed robbery and a 23-year-old Sheffield woman is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

West Yorkshire Police firearms officers, with their guns visible, made the arrests after surrounding a terraced property.

A force spokesman said the man and woman are being quizzed as part of an investigation into armed robberies at Holbeck Wines & Spirits, in Top Moor Side, Holbeck, on March 21; William Hill bookmakers, in Beeston Road, Beeston, on March 20, and Betfred bookmakers, in Top Moor Side, Holbeck, on March 18.