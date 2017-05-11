Man and woman held over Leeds armed robberies released from custody

A man and woman arrested over a series of armed robberies in Leeds have been released from custody.

They were arrested in Sharrow, Sheffield, in an operation led by West Yorkshire Police on Tuesday afternoon.

Armed officers swooped at two houses in the city suburb as part of an investigation into three armed robberies last month - at Holbeck Wines & Spirits, in Top Moor Side, Holbeck, on March 21; William Hill bookmakers, in Beeston Road, Beeston, on March 20, and Betfred bookmakers, in Top Moor Side, Holbeck, on March 18.

A 25-year-old Leeds man was held on suspicion of armed robbery and a 23-year-old Sheffield woman was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The woman has since been released without charge, while the man has been released pending further enquiries.