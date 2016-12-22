Man accused of having sex with horse denies having ‘long-term sexual fascination’ with the animals

A man accused of having sex with a horse denied having a “long-term sexual fascination” with the animals.
Julian Ridgeway gave evidence at a trial where he is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old mare at a farm near his home in Netherton, Wakefield.
Ridgeway, 53, is alleged to have lead the horse, called Honey, into a pig pen in an outbuilding before running away after being disturbed by the animal’s owners.
The horse was later examined by a vet and DNA was recovered from inside the animal which matched Ridgeway’s.
The jury has been told that 25 years ago Ridgeway had been found at a stables in the Wakefield area seemingly about to have sex with a horse.
In another incident in 2011, Ridgeway’s home was searched by police and a video cassette was found of a man having sex with a horse.
Giving evidence, Ridgeway told the court he went onto the farm on the evening of the incident, May 10 this year, after he noticed a burglar alarm going off.
Ridgeway admitted when questioned by his barrister, Matthew Harding, that he had walked behind the horse and put his fingers inside the animal.
Mr Harding asked: “Why did you do that?”
Ridgeway replied: “Just for the sake of it.”
Mr Harding then asked: “Was there any sexual motive for doing it?” Ridgeway answered: “No there wasn’t.”
Ridgeway then explained that the DNA later found inside the horse must have come from his clothing.
During cross examination, prosecutor Patrick Palmer asked Ridgeway: “You have had a long term sexual fascination with horses haven’’t you?”
Ridgeway answered: “No. I do not have that.”
Mr Palmer continued: “You were determined to have sex with this horse on that Tuesday evening weren’t you?”
Ridgeway replied: “No, that’s incorrect.”
The prosecutor continued: “You have had sex with this horse on evenings before that haven’t you?”
Ridgeway replied: “No I have not.”
Ridgeway, 53, of South Lane, Netherton, pleads not guilty to intercourse with an animal and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between April 18 and May 10 this year.
