Malaika: Debut single from Leeds singer-songwriter out this week

Leeds-based singer-songwriter Malaika will release her debut single I Don’t Feel the Same this week.

The track was produced and co-written by Grammy-nominated songwriting team John Beck and Steve Chisanthou, whose credits include Leeds artist Corinne Bailey Rae’s number one hit Put Your Records On.

Malaika said: “This is my first official single and it’s so exciting to get something I’m so proud of out there. It was amazing to work on it with such talented people. I spent a lot of time looking for the right producer. I wanted to combine jazz and pop, and incorporate my own twist.”

The song can be streamed from Friday.