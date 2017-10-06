Making their voices heard

Young people are using theatre to make their voices heard in a performance inspired by Ian Dury and The Blockheads musical ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful.’

Accompanied by a live band, the free outdoor performance of ‘Generation Snowflake’ inspired by the raucous production will see a group of 20 Leeds performers challenge the perceptions and assumptions made of the millennial generation in front of West Yorkshire Playhouse’s main entrance.

Created by an inclusive cast of 14 to 25 year olds from West Yorkshire Playhouse’s young people’s offer, including learning disability and young carers’ programmes, the performance uses theatre to protest against the label ‘snowflake’, a derogatory term used to describe millennials as less resilient and more emotionally vulnerable than previous generations.

West Yorkshire Playhouse creative engagement director, Alex Ferris, said: “We are really proud of this group of young people who have united to share their views through this performance connected to ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful’. The group represent a range of ages and backgrounds from the Young People’s work at the Playhouse. This typifies what we do - bringing people together, regardless of background or experience, and offering them a platform to make their voices heard.”

‘Generation Snowflake’ will take place at 6.45pm on October 10 and 11, ahead of ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful’, which runs from October 10 to 14 at West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Part gig, part play, ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful’ is a celebration of Ian Dury and The Blockheads’ greatest hits, directed by pioneering disabled led theatre company Graeae’s artistic director, Jenny Sealey.