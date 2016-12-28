Make backing a Leeds foodbank your 2017 resolution

A Leeds foodbank charity doubled the amount of parcels given out to hungry people at some of its main distribution centres this Christmas compared to the rest of the year.

The Trussell Trust yesterday said the generosity of the public had helped to make the festive period easier for many in need as it asked people to continue to contribute into the new year.

The YEP previously backed the charity as part of its Feed a Family campaign to help fight poverty in the city.

John Newbould, volunteer operations manager for the Trussell Trust Leeds South and East, said: “There has been no change in the need for foodbanks, it continues to go up and our volunteers were very busy in the run-up to Christmas.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who made a contribution. We had an amazing collection and we’re very grateful for everyone’s generosity.

“A solicitors’ office in Morley donated £250 and we received £470 from Belle Isle’s tenant management company.”

The two branches of the Trussell Trust – covering the south and east of the city, and the north and west – helped thousands of people this year.

The charity had warned that demand was expected to be at its highest ever this Christmas.

Mr Newbould added: “We want to encourage people to donate the whole year round – it is a massive task.

“Please keep donating because demand is going up.”

Donations can be made to the charity by calling in at the Trussell Leeds South and East drop-off point at Unit 16, Ashbrooke Business Park, Parkside Lane.

The Leeds North and West drop-off point is at 62a Burley Road, Leeds.

Visit leedsnorthandwest.foodbank.org.uk and leedssouthandeast.foodbank.org.uk for a full list of individual foodbank drop-off points and more information.

All of the Trussell Trust’s Leeds distribution centres are now closed for Christmas and will not open again on Tuesday, January 3.