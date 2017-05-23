Major venues across Harrogate review security after Manchester terror attack

Major venues across the Harrogate District are reviewing their security measures following the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

The Harrogate Convention Centre (formerly the International Centre) expressed their sadness after 22 were killed and some 50 more injured at the Ariana Grande concert yesterday (May 22).

A statement released by the Convention Centre explained that safety measures would be tightened in order to protect any visitors to the venue.

The statement said: "The whole team at Harrogate Convention Centre would like to say how sad they are by the terrible attack in Manchester on Monday night. We believe that any person of any age has the right to enjoy live shows and events without fearing for their safety.

"Because of what happened in Manchester, we are now reviewing all our safety measures and we hope you’ll understand if there are small delays in getting into our venue. We stand together with other event venues and their visitors, all over the UK, in not giving in to fear."

Other organisations, such as the Yorkshire Agricultural Society were asked if they too will be tightening their security for upcoming events such as the Great Yorkshire Show which will take place this July.

Nigel Pulling Chief Executive of Yorkshire Agricultural Society said: “We regularly review our arrangements in light of incidents at home and abroad and are in regular contact with the police and National Counter Terrorism Security Office. Our thoughts are with Manchester after this terrible incident.”