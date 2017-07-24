Major Leeds road plan moves forward

A new dual carriageway is one step closer to being built in Leeds after a formal application has been submitted.

Leeds City Council lodged the request which also asks permission for new roundabouts, cycle and pedestrian features, an underpass and bridge as well as the lay out of a country park at land between the ring road at Shadwell and Thorpe Park.

Advance improvement works are already planned to start in 2018 for the seven kilometre East Leeds Orbital Road (ELOR), which could cost around £126m.

The works are partly intended to ease congestion expected in the area as the East Leeds Extension (ELE) – plans for 5,000 homes around the edge of Swarcliffe, Whinmoor and Crossgates – gets under way.

Coun Richard Lewis, the council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “It will play a vital role in Leeds’s continued economic growth and success.”

The council’s planning agent Mouchel drafted a Route Appraisal and Justification Statement, which has been submitted with the ELOR plan.

It reads: “In combination with a range of other transport and infrastructure investments ELOR will play a fundamental role in supporting the regeneration of East Leeds and improving the operation of the transport network.”

People can attend Wellington Hill Residents Association on Ringwood Drive between 3.30pm-6.30pm today to find out more about the ELOR and ELE plans.

It is one of six sessions this week before a formal consultation takes place later this year.

TRANSFORMING EAST LEEDS

A finance package of £126.63m was primed for approval by decision-makers last month. Leeds City Council’s Executive Board recently provisionally agreed to a funding agreement with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and to proceed with a Compulsory Purchase Order of land intended for the new ELOR. This is part of the council’s wider East Leeds Extension proposal, with 5,000 homes and 13,000 jobs at office, leisure, retail and residential space in Thorpe Park planned.