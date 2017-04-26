Major employers on lookout for talent at Leeds Digital Job Fair

Final preparations are under way for the latest Leeds Digital Job Fair.

The event takes place from midday to 4.30pm this Friday at the city’s First Direct Arena.

Amy De-Balsi.

And today it was announced that Asda has joined the list of employers that will be exhibiting at the fair.

Also present on the day will be the likes of Sky Betting & Gaming, Barclays, NHS Digital, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays, Morrisons and Callcredit.

The event is being organised by Amy De-Balsi, founder of online jobs board Herd, while support is coming from LeedsBID, Leeds City Council, Leeds Beckett University and the arena.

Ms De-Balsi said: “With final preparations almost complete, I have no doubt that Friday’s event will be the best yet.

“More than 500 vacancies will be available on the day and we are thrilled to have Asda on board.

“It is important that people wanting to attend now take a couple of minutes to reserve their place online.”

The fair will be welcoming a number of students with the Social Mobility Foundation, a charity that helps high-achieving young people from disadvantaged backgrounds reach their full potential.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform is designed to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.