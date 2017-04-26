Search

Major car fire and fuel spill closes West Yorkshire motorway

The car fire on the M62

Motorists in West Yorkshire are facing long delays tonight after a major car fire and a fuel spill closed the motorway.

The M62 Eastbound was shut at junction 27 while Highways Agency dealt with the fire.

The Agency said: "Due to the extent of the vehicle fire we have now closed #M62 eastbound between J27 and J28. West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service on the way.

"No injuries, however large fire + significant fuel spill across the road.

"Fire under control but there's a substantial fuel spill, Timescale unknown until rd assessed."

The agency later announced, at about 7pm "Lane 4 now open so fingers crossed you'll be through soon!"

One lane of the motorway has reopened as of 7pm but long delays are still expected

MORE TO FOLLOW

