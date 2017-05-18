Major arts event is looming large for historic mill complex in Leeds

An historic former mill complex in Leeds is set to play host to an event billed as a “weekend of words, music, art and comedy”.

The Loom festival at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley will feature readings and appearances by the likes of Leeds-born author and journalist James Brown, broadcaster Andy Kershaw, scriptwriter and former Chumbawamba member Alice Nutter and poet Matt Abbott.

Other highlights are set to include a stage production of Leeds United-themed novel The Damned Utd and a gig by guitarist Aziz Ibrahim, who has worked with artists such as Ian Brown, Paul Weller and Simply Red.

Tom Wrigglesworth and Wes Zaharuk will be among the comedians performing at the festival, which takes place next Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.

Dating back to the early part of the 19th century, Sunny Bank has in recent years undergone a major refurbishment and is today home to more than 70 businesses.

It was also once used as a filming location for TV shows Emmerdale and Heartbeat.

Some of next weekend’s activities will be taking place in the site’s 3,000 sq ft gallery space, with a vintage and makers market being held outside on the Sunday.

Loom is a joint collaboration between Sunny Bank and the Trouble At Mill arts group.

John Gaunt, one of the joint managing directors at Sunny Bank, said: “Hosting the Loom weekend of words, music, arts and comedy with the talented Trouble At Mill team at Sunny Bank Mills is a great step towards realising our ambition of making the mills a place where people can access the arts and come away inspired and enthused.”

For further information about the festival, visit www.troubleatmill.events.