Mad night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Ska pioneers Madness swung into action at the open air theatre, last night.

Proudly boasting their most recognisable line-up of Chris Foreman (guitar), Mike Barson (keyboards), Lee Thompson (saxophone), Graham "Suggs" McPherson(vocals), Dan Woodgate (drums) and Mark Bedford (bass) Madness have played to millions of fans over the last 40 years.

Madness

Formed in Camden in 1976, they have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles – including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove and Baggy Trousers – together with seven Top 10 albums.

Madness

Madness

Madness

Madness

Madness

Madness